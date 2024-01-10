What channel is Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Can the University of Wisconsin take this offensive show on the road?

Winners of four straight games and 10 of 11, the Badgers have scored at least 80 points in three straight games at the Kohl Center in Madison. That includes an impressive perimeter performance in Saturday's 88-72 victory over Nebraska.

However, the Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) haven't played a road game since the forgettable 98-73 defeat at then-No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 9. It's UW's only loss since November.

Ohio State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) is coming off a rough shooting night Saturday in a 71-65 loss to Indiana. Guard Bruce Thornton is eighth in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 16.9 points a game.

Here's how to watch and listen to the matchup in Columbus:

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on Wednesday night?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Ohio State game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Wednesday.

Spread: Ohio State (-1.5)

Over/under : 136.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin +105, Ohio State -125

Is the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 195. The Ohio State broadcast is on Channel 389.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State channel tonight; time, TV, odds