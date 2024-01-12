What channel is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming

Even the most confident fan probably didn't expect the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) to be the only remaining undefeated team in Big Ten play in the second week of January.

But the second-place team is likely even more of a surprise.

The Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) can tie the Badgers for the early standings lead if they upset the Badgers at the Kohl Center Saturday. (Illinois and Minnesota are also 3-1).

Purdue was the preseason favorite in the league, but the No. 1 Boilermakers have already lost two games in the league, including a 92-88 overtime thriller at Northwestern.

However, the Badgers have won five games in a row and 10 of 11. They've scored at least 80 points in three of the last four games. Those numbers suggest UW is required viewing for college basketball enthusiasts until further notice.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game:

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on Saturday?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Ohio State game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 195. The Northwestern broadcast is on Channel 385.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern channel Saturday; time, TV, stream