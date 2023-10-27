What channel is Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Buckeyes

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke's first start in a Wisconsin uniform was certainly a memorable one.

Locke, who led an 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 25-21, threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday.

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) hands the ball to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

His 30-yard fade-route completion to Skylar Bell that set up the winning touchdown thoroughly impressed Big Ten analysts Urban Meyer and Gerry Dinardo.

Though the Badgers return home this weekend, Locke has a much taller task. UW faces No. 3 Ohio State at sold-out Camp Randall Stadium in front of a national television audience.

Last year's game at Ohio State did not go well for the Badgers and they're double-digit underdogs at home Saturday. Can Locke provide more magic in his second start?

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Ohio State on Saturday?

TV: NBC (Channel 4 in Milwaukee)

Stream: You can stream the game through the NBC and Peacock apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kathryn Tappen (field reporter) will call the action.

More: Wisconsin was 'embarrassed' by Ohio State last year, but Braelon Allen says Buckeyes are 'beatable'

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Ohio State (-14.5)

Over/under : 43.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin +475, Ohio State -650

Wisconsin has hit the team under total in its last four games

Wisconsin has hit the game under total in eight of its last 12 games

How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Ohio State?

The game is sold out. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Ohio State channel Saturday; time, TV, odds