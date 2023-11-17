What channel is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Cornhuskers

Three weeks ago in prime time, the Wisconsin Badgers faced Ohio State, hoping to upset the Buckeyes and improve their chances for a meaningful bowl game.

Saturday night, they'll be back on NBC, playing just to make a bowl game.

While UW (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) and Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) isn't exactly Saturday Night Lights on the national college football scene, both teams have more than the Freedom Trophy on the line.

A victory secures bowl eligibility for each program. It's also Wisconsin's last chance to win that bowl-qualifying sixth game at Camp Randall Stadium because it finishes the regular season next week at rival Minnesota.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Saturday?

TV: NBC (Channel 4 in Milwaukee, Channel 26 in Green Bay/Appleton)

Stream: You can stream the game on the NBC and Peacock apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (field reporter) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Over/under : 37½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225, Nebraska +180

How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Nebraska?

Tickets are available at $55-$70 through Wisconsin's website.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Nebraska channel today: time, TV, streaming, odds