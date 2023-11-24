What channel is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds for Badgers' game against Golden Gophers

It's time to bring Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison. But how about bringing home the bacon, too?

Before Wisconsin finds out what bowl game it'll be playing in — bowl selections will be announced Dec. 3 — the Badgers face rival Minnesota in Minneapolis in the final regular-season game.

Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) wields the Paul Bunyan Axe after their game Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-16.

Minnesota has won the last two games, which means the Axe has been missing from UW's trophy case for a while.

But before 1948, when Paul Bunyan's Axe was first awarded to the game's winner, Wisconsin and Minnesota played for the Slab of Bacon Trophy.

Badgers football coach Barry Alvarez holds the Slab of Bacon Trophy in 1994. The traveling trophy went to the winner of the annual Wisconsin-Minnesota game. According to uwbadgers.com, the trophy was lost in the mid 1940s and was replaced by Paul Bunyan's Axe in 1948.

It was lost in the mid-1940s and replaced by the Axe — but later found in a Camp Randall storage locker in 1994. So why can't the victors have both now?

UW (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) tries to reclaim the prize Saturday afternoon.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Saturday?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game on the Fox Sports App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-2)

Over/under : 42½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -125, Minnesota +105

How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Minnesota?

Limited tickets are available starting at $77 through Minnesota's website.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska W, 24-17 (6-5, 4-4) Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Minnesota channel on Saturday; time, TV, odds