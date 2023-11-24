What channel is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds for Badgers' game against Golden Gophers
It's time to bring Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison. But how about bringing home the bacon, too?
Before Wisconsin finds out what bowl game it'll be playing in — bowl selections will be announced Dec. 3 — the Badgers face rival Minnesota in Minneapolis in the final regular-season game.
Minnesota has won the last two games, which means the Axe has been missing from UW's trophy case for a while.
But before 1948, when Paul Bunyan's Axe was first awarded to the game's winner, Wisconsin and Minnesota played for the Slab of Bacon Trophy.
It was lost in the mid-1940s and replaced by the Axe — but later found in a Camp Randall storage locker in 1994. So why can't the victors have both now?
UW (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) tries to reclaim the prize Saturday afternoon.
Here's how to watch and listen to the game.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on Saturday?
TV: FS1
Stream: You can stream the game on the Fox Sports App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.
The announcing team of Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) will call the action.
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota game on the radio?
Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.
Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota betting odds
Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.
Spread: Wisconsin (-2)
Over/under: 42½ points
Moneyline: Wisconsin -125, Minnesota +105
How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Minnesota?
Limited tickets are available starting at $77 through Minnesota's website.
Wisconsin's 2023 football roster
You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.
Wisconsin's 2023 football schedule
Date, time
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0)
Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1)
Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1)
Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)
Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.
vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0)
Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.
vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1)
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m.
at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1)
Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.
vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2)
Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.
at Indiana L, 20-14 (5-4, 3-3)
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m.
vs. Northwestern L, 24-10 (5-5, 3-4)
Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.
vs. Nebraska W, 24-17 (6-5, 4-4)
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:30 p.m.
at Minnesota
