What channel is Wisconsin vs. LSU on Monday? Time, TV, streaming, odds for Badgers' game vs. Tigers in ReliaQuest Bowl

It's a New Year's Day college football tradition unlike any other.

The ReliaQuest Bowl.

Jokes aside, the Jan. 1 meeting between Wisconsin and LSU isn't named the Outback Bowl anymore, but it's an early appetizer to the pair of games later in the day when top four teams face off in the national semifinals.

Unfortunately for viewers, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels of LSU won't play in the game. Neither will Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, who has also declared for the NFL draft.

Despite the loss of Daniels, the No. 13 Tigers are heavy favorites. According to ESPN, LSU has an 81% chance to win the game.

Here's how you can watch the matchup Monday:

Wisconsin football vs. LSU, game start time of the ReliaQuest Bowl

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. LSU Monday?

TV: ESPN2

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (field reporter) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. LSU game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: LSU (-10)

Over/under : 55½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin +280, LSU -375

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Wisconsin vs. LSU on Monday? Time, TV, streaming, odds