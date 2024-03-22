What channel is Wisconsin vs James Madison basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Wisconsin will start the NCAA Tournament with a tough contest.

The Badgers (22-13) got a 5 seed in the tournament after a roller-coaster season. Most recently, they were runners up in the Big Ten Tournament, which included an upset of Purdue in the semifinals. The strong finish earned them the higher seed, but also drew a challenging first-round matchup against 12th-seeded James Madison (31-3).

With the tournament's history of No. 12 teams beating No. 5 teams, James Madison has been a trendy upset pick going into the first round.

The teams face off Friday night in Brooklyn.

Here's when the game starts and where you can watch:

What channel is Wisconsin vs. James Madison today?

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay/Appleton)

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

Wisconsin will tip off vs. James Madison on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (reporter) will call the game.

Wisconsin vs. James Madison start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: Approximately 8:40 p.m. CT

Wisconsin and James Madison will play the final game of the first round Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-James Madison game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. James Madison game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the broadcast is on Channel 201.

Wisconsin vs. James Madison betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Over/under : 145.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -250, James Madison +190

Wisconsin basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Wisconsin's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 10 L, 78-70 at Purdue March 14 W, 87-56 Maryland (Big Ten Tournament second round) March 15 W, 70-61 Northwestern (Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals) March 16 W, 76-75 (OT) Purdue (Big Ten Tournament semifinals) March 17 L, 93-87 Illinois (Big Ten Tournament championship) March 22 vs. James Madison (NCAA Tournament)

James Madison basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of James Madison's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 28 W, 84-78 at Georgia State March 1 W, 86-76 at Coastal Carolina March 9 W, 81-64 Marshall (Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals) March 10 W, 73-68 Texas State (Sun Belt Tournament semifinals) March 11 W, 91-71 Arkansas State (Sun Belt Tournament championship) March 22 vs. Wisconsin (NCAA Tournament)

