What channel is Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State on tonight? Time, TV, live stream, odds,

After a recent three-game gauntlet that saw Greg Gard's Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team go 2-1, including playing the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the schedule should lighten up considerably before the calendar flips to 2024.

That begins with a matchup Thursday against Jacksonville State from Conference USA.

The start time of the game has been moved up to accommodate Badgers fans so they don't miss the volleyball team's Final Four match against Texas later Thursday.

Here's how to watch the basketball game:

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14

Time: 6 p.m.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State on Thursday?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game through your television or streaming service that offers BTN. FuboTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Mike Hall (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Back home at the Kohl Center



🆚 Jacksonville State

🕕 Tip at 6 p.m. (CT)

📺 @BigTenNetwork

📻 Badger Radio Network

🎟️ https://t.co/hbBovWxWe1 pic.twitter.com/qnuzVR5HJP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 14, 2023

How can I listen to Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Charlie Wills (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

You can also listen on Sirius XM channel 195.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Thursday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-19.5)

Over/under: 125.5

Wisconsin Badgers record

The No. 23-ranked Badgers are 7-3 after going 1-1 last week — a win over Michigan State and a loss on the road to No. 1 Arizona.

Jacksonville State record

Jacksonville State is 4-6 and comes to Madison on a two-game losing streak, with losses to East Tennessee State and Illinois-Chicago.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin basketball vs Jacksonville St. tonight; time, channel, odds