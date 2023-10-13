What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Hawkeyes
Last week, Wisconsin Badgers fans couldn't even watch the game on a traditional cable carrier.
This week, they don't even need pay television. Even your grandfather's antenna will work.
Seven days after being available only to Peacock subscribers, UW is back on the FOX national network, looking to create some distance from its foes in the Big Ten West division against rival Iowa.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday afternoon's game:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 14
Time: 3 p.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday?
TV: FOX (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)
Stream: You can stream the game through the FOX and FOX Sports apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.
The announcing team of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analysis) will call the action. Allison Williams is the field reporter.
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game on the radio?
Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.
Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa betting odds
Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.
Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)
Over/under: 34.5 points
Moneyline: Wisconsin -350, Iowa +270
How can I get tickets to Iowa-Wisconsin?
Regular-price tickets are available through the Wisconsin website. Prices range from $65 to $85.
Wisconsin's 2023 football roster
You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.
Wisconsin's 2023 football schedule
Date, time
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo, W, 38-17
Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
at Washington State, L, 31-22
Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14
Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
at Purdue W, 38-17
Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.
vs. Rutgers W, 24-13
Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.
vs. Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m.
at Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD
vs. Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD
at Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD
vs. Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD
vs. Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD
at Minnesota
