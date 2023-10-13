Advertisement

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Hawkeyes

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Last week, Wisconsin Badgers fans couldn't even watch the game on a traditional cable carrier.

This week, they don't even need pay television. Even your grandfather's antenna will work.

Seven days after being available only to Peacock subscribers, UW is back on the FOX national network, looking to create some distance from its foes in the Big Ten West division against rival Iowa.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday afternoon's game:

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs from Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN110

Wisconsin vs. Iowa start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: 3 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday?

  • TV:  FOX (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)

  • Stream: You can stream the game through the FOX and FOX Sports apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

  • The announcing team of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analysis) will call the action. Allison Williams is the field reporter.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game on the radio?

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

  • Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)

  • Over/under: 34.5 points

  • Moneyline: Wisconsin -350, Iowa +270

How can I get tickets to Iowa-Wisconsin?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Wisconsin website. Prices range from $65 to $85.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Wisconsin's 2023 football schedule

Date, time

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo, W, 38-17

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

at Washington State, L, 31-22

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14

Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.

at Purdue W, 38-17

Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.

vs. Rutgers W, 24-13

Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.

vs. Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m.

at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD

vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD

at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD

vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD

vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD

at Minnesota

