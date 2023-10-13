What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Hawkeyes

Last week, Wisconsin Badgers fans couldn't even watch the game on a traditional cable carrier.

This week, they don't even need pay television. Even your grandfather's antenna will work.

Seven days after being available only to Peacock subscribers, UW is back on the FOX national network, looking to create some distance from its foes in the Big Ten West division against rival Iowa.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday afternoon's game:

Wisconsin vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday?

TV: FOX (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)

Stream: You can stream the game through the FOX and FOX Sports apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analysis) will call the action. Allison Williams is the field reporter.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Over/under : 34.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -350, Iowa +270

How can I get tickets to Iowa-Wisconsin?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Wisconsin website. Prices range from $65 to $85.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Iowa channel Saturday; time, TV, streaming, odds