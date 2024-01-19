What channel is Wisconsin vs. Indiana on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Coming off their first conference loss, at Penn State on Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Badgers look to keep first place in the Big Ten all to themselves Friday night when they host Indiana at the Kohl Center.

This doesn't appear to be your older sibling's UW squad. After scoring 83 points Tuesday night, the offense has scored 70 or more points in 11 straight games and is on pace to average the most points since 1993-94.

UW coach Greg Gard hasn't lost to Indiana in six games at the Kohl Center and the Badgers (13-4 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) have won 10 of the last 12 meetings against the Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3).

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Indiana start time

Date: Friday

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Indiana on Friday?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Indiana game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Indiana game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 84. The Indiana broadcast is on Channel 382.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-11.5)

Over/under : 142.5 points

Money line: Wisconsin -650, Indiana +475

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana channel tonight; time, TV, streaming, odds