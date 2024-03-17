What channel is Wisconsin vs. Illinois on today in the Big Ten Tournament? Time, TV, streaming, odds

After a big win Saturday, the Wisconsin men's basketball team faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday.

In a 76-75 overtime thriller, the fifth-seeded Badgers (22-12) upset top-seeded Purdue Saturday in the semifinals. Now, it's on to the second-seeded Fighting Illini (25-8).

The Badgers played Illinois once in the regular season, March 2 at the Kohl Center, and lost, 91-83, as Waupun's Marcus Domask scored 31 points for the Illini.

More: Watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois today in Big Ten Tournament final on Fubo (free trial)

Shortly after the game, the Badgers will find out where they're seeded and who they'll play in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Wisconsin vs. Illinois start time

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Illinois today?

TV: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay/Appleton)

Stream: You can stream the game through the Paramount+ app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (reporter) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Illinois game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the broadcast is on Channel 84.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday

Spread: Wisconsin (+3.5)

Over/under : 148.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin +135, Illinois -160

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois channel today; time, TV, streaming, odds