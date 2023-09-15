What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday? Time, TV schedule, odds
After another humbling loss to Washington State last week, the University of Wisconsin Badgers can't afford to take Georgia Southern for granted this week. The Eagles have won their first two games vs. The Citadel and UAB.
All has certainly not gone according to plan over the first two weeks of the Badgers' 2023 season, but head coach Luke Fickell hasn't lost consecutive games since his first year at Cincinnati in 2017 when the Bearcats finished 4-8.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern is attempting to upset a Big Ten team for a second straight season. The Eagles won at Nebraska last season, 45-42.
More: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Coach Clay Helton set to face Badgers for second time
Here's how you can watch or listen to Saturday's early kickoff:
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 11 a.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday?
TV channel: Big Ten Netowork
Stream: Streaming options for the game include the Fox Now and BTN app, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
The announcing team of Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the action. Elise Menaker will be the in-game reporter.
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern game on the radio?
Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.
Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern betting odds
Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Sept. 14.
Spread: Wisconsin (-19.5)
Over/under: 64.5 points
Moneyline: Wisconsin -1000, Georgia Southern +650
Wisconsin 2023 schedule
Date, time
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo, W, 38-17
Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.
at Washington State, L, 31-22
Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.
vs. Georgia Southern
Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.
at Purdue
Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD
vs. Rutgers
Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD
vs. Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD
at Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD
vs. Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD
at Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD
vs. Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD
vs. Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD
at Minnesota
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on? Time, betting odds