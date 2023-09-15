What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday? Time, TV schedule, odds

After another humbling loss to Washington State last week, the University of Wisconsin Badgers can't afford to take Georgia Southern for granted this week. The Eagles have won their first two games vs. The Citadel and UAB.

All has certainly not gone according to plan over the first two weeks of the Badgers' 2023 season, but head coach Luke Fickell hasn't lost consecutive games since his first year at Cincinnati in 2017 when the Bearcats finished 4-8.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has not lost back-to-back games since 2017.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern is attempting to upset a Big Ten team for a second straight season. The Eagles won at Nebraska last season, 45-42.

More: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Coach Clay Helton set to face Badgers for second time

Here's how you can watch or listen to Saturday's early kickoff:

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday?

TV channel: Big Ten Netowork

Stream: Streaming options for the game include the Fox Now and BTN app, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

The announcing team of Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the action. Elise Menaker will be the in-game reporter.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Sept. 14.

Spread: Wisconsin (-19.5)

Over/under : 64.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -1000, Georgia Southern +650

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD vs. Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on? Time, betting odds