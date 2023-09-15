Advertisement

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday? Time, TV schedule, odds

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

After another humbling loss to Washington State last week, the University of Wisconsin Badgers can't afford to take Georgia Southern for granted this week. The Eagles have won their first two games vs. The Citadel and UAB.

All has certainly not gone according to plan over the first two weeks of the Badgers' 2023 season, but head coach Luke Fickell hasn't lost consecutive games since his first year at Cincinnati in 2017 when the Bearcats finished 4-8.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has not lost back-to-back games since 2017.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has not lost back-to-back games since 2017.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern is attempting to upset a Big Ten team for a second straight season. The Eagles won at Nebraska last season, 45-42.

More: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Coach Clay Helton set to face Badgers for second time

Here's how you can watch or listen to Saturday's early kickoff:

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern start time

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

  • Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on Saturday?

The announcing team of Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the action. Elise Menaker will be the in-game reporter.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern game on the radio?

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Sept. 14.

  • Spread: Wisconsin (-19.5)

  • Over/under: 64.5 points

  • Moneyline: Wisconsin -1000, Georgia Southern +650

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date, time

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo, W, 38-17

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

at Washington State, L, 31-22

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

vs. Georgia Southern

Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.

at Purdue

Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD

vs. Rutgers

Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD

vs. Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD

at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD

vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD

at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD

vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD

vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD

at Minnesota

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern on? Time, betting odds