What channel is Wisconsin vs. Buffalo on Saturday? Time, TV schedule, odds for Badgers' opener

The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin begins Saturday.

And the game on your screen will look a bit different when you watch Fickell's first UW team this weekend.

It likely won't be the same type of UW offense you saw 10 years ago — or 10 months ago.

With SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai leading Wisconsin's new 'Air Raid' system this season, probability is high the Badgers' attack will be more versatile and look more explosive. Mordecai threw for 72 touchdowns and 7,152 yards in his last two seasons at SMU.

Here's how to watch and listen to UW's game against Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium:

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Buffalo on Saturday?

TV channel: FS1

Stream: Fox Now, Fox Sports, FUBO (free trial)

Wisconsin and Buffalo open the college football season on Fox Sports 1. Eric Collins will call the action and Devin Gardner will provide the analysis.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Now or Fox Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Will any Wisconsin games be on ESPN this season?

No, Spectrum subscribers won't have to worry about missing any Wisconsin games this season due to Spectrum's dispute with Disney. The Big Ten begins a new seven-year media deal that does not include ESPN.

What radio station is Wisconsin vs. Buffalo on Saturday?

Radio: AM-920 in Milwaukee and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

More: Luke Fickell eager to stop talking and start playing as Wisconsin vies for a championship

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sept. 1.

Spread: Wisconsin (-27½)

Over/under : 54½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -5000, Buffalo +1350

More: James White, who starred at Wisconsin for four seasons, joins BTN as football analyst

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. vs. Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD vs. Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

Note: Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Buffalo channel; time, TV schedule, streaming, odds