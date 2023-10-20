What channel is Wisconsin volleyball vs. Nebraska on Saturday night? Time, TV, for Badgers' match against Cornhuskers

With both schools ranked at the top of the polls, it's time for the big one.

No 1 Wisconsin (18-0, 9-0 Big Ten) travels to No. 2 Nebraska (18-0, 9-0) for the most anticipated NCAA women's volleyball match of the regular season to date. The two teams meet again in Madison Nov. 24.

It's proving to be a hot seat in Lincoln, with upper level tickets at the Devaney Center starting at about $250.

“That has been a much-anticipated match for a lot of people that follow (the sport)," UW coach Kelly Sheffield said Monday, "and it will probably be one of the higher-watched matches in (Big Ten Network) history."

The Badgers have won 27 straight Big Ten matches and 30 straight sets. Both UW and the Cornhuskers won Wednesday, setting up Saturday night's matchup of undefeated teams.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 7 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Saturday?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game on Fox Sports and Big Ten Network through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska game on the radio?

Radio: You can listen live on Fox Sports AM-1070 in Madison or IHeart radio online

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs. Nebraska channel Saturday: Time, TV