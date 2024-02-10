What channel is Wisconsin basketball vs. Rutgers on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds

The Wisconsin men's basketball team has failed its last two Big Ten road tests. The Badgers are hoping to change that Saturday when they visit Rutgers.

Wisconsin was stunned at Michigan earlier this week and are now 3-5 away from the Kohl Center in true road games.

Most Badgers fans are likely aware of UW's current three-game losing streak, but may be surprised to learn that Rutgers (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten) is coming off back-to-back road victories at Michigan and Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights have yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, but are going for a third victory in their last four meetings with the Badgers (16-7, 8-4).

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Saturday?

TV: BTN

Stream: FUBO offers a free trial

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on channel 84. The Rutgers broadcast is on channel 372.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Wisconsin (-4.5)

Over/under : 128

Money line: Wisconsin -179, Rutgers +150

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on? Time, TV, streaming, odds