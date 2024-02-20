What channel is Wisconsin basketball vs. Maryland on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Losing five of its last six games has knocked Wisconsin out of the national rankings, but its NCAA tournament metrics remain better than most.

The Badgers have a NET ranking of 21 and have six quadrant 1 wins and five quadrant 2 wins. As of Monday, only six other teams in college basketball had a combined 11 Q1 and Q2 victories — Purdue 15, UConn 13, Creighton 11, Kansas 11 and North Carolina 11.

Wisconsin (17-9 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) has three of its next four games at home, starting with Maryland (14-12, 6-9) Tuesday night. Though the Terrapins are 13th in scoring offense in the Big Ten, they're first in the league in scoring defense and senior guard Jahmir Young averages 21.2 points per game.

More: Chucky Hepburn on Wisconsin's defense: 'All five guys have got to be locked in'

Returning home to the Kohl Center after a 1-5 stretch that included four losses on the road is good news for the Badgers and their fans. However, two of UW's final five games, including Maryland, are available only through the Peacock streaming service.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Maryland start time

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 8 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Maryland on Tuesday?

Stream : Peacock. You need a subscription to have access to NBC's streaming service. Plans start $5.99 a month. You can watch the game on the Peacock website or app.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the game.

When is the next time Wisconsin will be on Peacock this season?

The Feb. 27 against Indiana is the final Wisconsin game on Peacock.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Maryland game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 85. The Maryland broadcast is on Channel 372.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday

Spread: Wisconsin (-7.5)

Over/under : 130.5

Money line: Wisconsin -300, Maryland +240

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Maryland channel tonight is Peacock; time, TV, odds