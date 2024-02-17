What channel is Wisconsin basketball vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV, streaming, odds

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team hasn't scored more than 70 points in regulation time since Jan. 26 against Michigan State.

But that may change Saturday when the Badgers visit Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (83.5 points a game), but are also 13th in scoring defense (78 points a game).

Iowa (14-11 overall, 6-8 Big Ten) is also 0-4 against ranked teams this season, including an 83-72 loss at Wisconsin last month. The No. 20/21 Badgers (17-8, 9-5) are looking to snap a three-game road skid.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 1:15 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Saturday?

TV: BTN

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analysis) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Iowa game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 195. The Iowa broadcast is on Channel 372.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Wisconsin (-1.5)

Over/under : 156.5

Money line: Wisconsin -123, Iowa +102

