What channel is Wisconsin basketball vs. Indiana on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team is 2-5 in its last seven games and winless in its last four road games.

Another date away from Madison might not be the best thing for a team looking to finish strong, but the Badgers (18-9 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) have often had their way with Indiana (14-13, 6-10).

And that's regardless of where the game has been played.

Wisconsin has won 24 of its last 28 games against the Hoosiers and 11 of the last 13. Since 2002, UW leads the IU series 31-7 and Greg Gard has won 11 of 14 games as head coach.

Tuesday night is also the last time in the Big Ten regular season that fans will need a Peacock subscription to watch the Badgers.

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit shoots against Indiana's Trey Galloway during the second half in the teams' first matchup Jan. 19 at the Kohl Center. Klesmit scored 20 of his team-high 26 points during a 4-minute, 38-second span in the second half.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana start time

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Indiana on Tuesday?

Stream : Peacock. You need a subscription to have access to NBC's streaming service. Plans start $5.99 a month. You can watch the game on the Peacock website or app.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

Are any more Wisconsin games on Peacock this season?

No.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Indiana game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Indiana game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 85. The Indiana broadcast is on Channel 372.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday

Spread: Wisconsin (-4.5)

Over/under : 142.5

Money line: Wisconsin -190, Indiana +155

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers-Indiana channel tonight; time, TV, streaming, odds