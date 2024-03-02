What channel is Wisconsin basketball vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV, streaming, odds

After losing six of eight games, including five on the road, the University of Wisconsin's men's basketball team will likely welcome a couple of games in front of a partisan crowd.

Will they be jumping around when the horn sounds?

The Badgers have won their last two games at the Kohl Center and are 13-2 on campus. However, both of the losses are to ranked teams and No. 13 Illinois visits Madison Saturday.

The Badgers (18-10 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) are 1-2 when hosting ranked teams this season, defeating Marquette and falling to Purdue and Tennessee.

Despite being two games behind Illinois (21-7, 12-5) in the league standings, a win would give UW eight quad 1 NET wins. Only six other teams have seven quad 1 victories.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Illinois start time

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: Noon CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Saturday?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Illinois game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 195. The Illinois broadcast is on Channel 196.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)

Over/under : 154.5 points

Money line: Wisconsin -155, Illinois +130

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois channel today; time, TV, stream, odds