What channel is Wetern Kentucky at UTEP? Time, TV schedule for Miners game
A UTEP team needing to win out to gain bowl eligibility takes on preseason Conference USA favorite Western Kentucky in the next-to-last Sun Bowl game of the season.
The Hilltoppers have been a bit of a disappointment, as they come in with a 4-4 record that includes a loss last week to unbeaten Liberty.
The Miners, on the other hand, are coming in off their third victory of the year, a last-second win over Sam Houston.
What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on?
TV channel: ESPN+
Radio: 600 ESPN El Paso
Western Kentucky at UTEP start time
Date: Nov. 4
Time: 7 p.m.
Western Kentucky at UTEP betting odds
Spread: WKU -10
Over/under: 54.5
Money line: WKU -410, UTEP +320
Western Kentucky at UTEP tickets
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
UTEP schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14*
Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14
Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10
Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV 45, UTEP 28
Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH 24, UTEP 10*
Wednesday, Oct. 11 UTEP 27, FIU 14*
Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE 28, UTEP 7*
Wednesday, Oct. 25 UTEP 37, Sam Houston 34*
Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*
Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*
WKU schedule
Saturday, Sept. 2 WKU 41, South Florida 24
Saturday, Sept. 9 WKU 52, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 22
Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 6 Ohio State 63, WKU 10
Saturday, Sept. 23 Troy 27, WKU 24
Thursday, Sept. 28, WKU 31, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 10*
Thursday, Oct. 5 WKU 35, Louisiana Tech 28*
Tuesday, Oct. 17 Jacksonville State 20, WKU 17*
Tuesday, Oct. 24 LIBERTY 42, WKU 29*
Saturday, Nov. 4 at UTEP*
Saturday, Nov. 11 NEW MEXICO STATE*
Saturday, Nov. 18 SAM HOUSTON*
Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida International*
