What channel is Wetern Kentucky at UTEP? Time, TV schedule for Miners game

A UTEP team needing to win out to gain bowl eligibility takes on preseason Conference USA favorite Western Kentucky in the next-to-last Sun Bowl game of the season.

The Hilltoppers have been a bit of a disappointment, as they come in with a 4-4 record that includes a loss last week to unbeaten Liberty.

The Miners, on the other hand, are coming in off their third victory of the year, a last-second win over Sam Houston.

UTEP fans cheer at the 100th Battle of I-10 rivalry game against NMSU on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Sun Bowl.

What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on?

TV channel: ESPN+

Radio: 600 ESPN El Paso

Western Kentucky at UTEP start time

Date: Nov. 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UTEP betting odds

Spread: WKU -10

Over/under: 54.5

Money line: WKU -410, UTEP +320

Western Kentucky at UTEP tickets

UTEP schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14*

Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14

Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10

Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV 45, UTEP 28

Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH 24, UTEP 10*

Wednesday, Oct. 11 UTEP 27, FIU 14*

Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE 28, UTEP 7*

Wednesday, Oct. 25 UTEP 37, Sam Houston 34*

Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*

WKU schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2 WKU 41, South Florida 24

Saturday, Sept. 9 WKU 52, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 22

Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 6 Ohio State 63, WKU 10

Saturday, Sept. 23 Troy 27, WKU 24

Thursday, Sept. 28, WKU 31, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 10*

Thursday, Oct. 5 WKU 35, Louisiana Tech 28*

Tuesday, Oct. 17 Jacksonville State 20, WKU 17*

Tuesday, Oct. 24 LIBERTY 42, WKU 29*

Saturday, Nov. 4 at UTEP*

Saturday, Nov. 11 NEW MEXICO STATE*

Saturday, Nov. 18 SAM HOUSTON*

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida International*

