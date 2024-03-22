What channel is Western Kentucky vs Marquette basketball on today? Time, TV for NCAA game
Fifteenth-seeded Western Kentucky basketball is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, when the Hilltoppers played and lost to Kansas in the Round of 64. Second-seeded Marquette is making its third consecutive NCAA appearance. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek, the 2023 Big East Player of the Year, is expected to play after dealing with an oblique injury.
What channel is Western Kentucky basketball vs. Marquette on today?
Channel: TBS
Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling
Western Kentucky will tip off vs. Marquette on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Stan Van Gundy (analyst). Andy Katz is the sideline reporter.
Western Kentucky basketball vs. Marquette start time
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Western Kentucky will play Marquette at 2 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis).
Indianapolis, Indiana
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Western Kentucky vs. Marquette basketball odds in March Madness
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21, 2024
Spread: Marquette (-13.5)
Over/under: 157.5
Moneyline: Western Kentucky +750, Marquette -1200
Western Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Western Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Saturday, March 9
Liberty 82, Western Kentucky 79
Thursday, March 14
Western Kentucky 89, New Mexico State 69
Friday, March 15
Western Kentucky 85, Middle Tennessee 54
Saturday, March 16
Western Kentucky 78, UTEP 71
Thursday, March 21
Marquette vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)
Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Saturday, March 9
Marquette 86, Xavier 80
Thursday, March 14
Marquette 71, Villanova 65
Friday, March 15
Marquette 79, Providence 68
Saturday, March 16
UConn 73, Marquette 57
Thursday, March 22
Marquette vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)
Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: WKU-Marquette channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game