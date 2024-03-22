What channel is Western Kentucky vs Marquette basketball on today? Time, TV for NCAA game

Fifteenth-seeded Western Kentucky basketball is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, when the Hilltoppers played and lost to Kansas in the Round of 64. Second-seeded Marquette is making its third consecutive NCAA appearance. The Golden Eagles' Tyler Kolek, the 2023 Big East Player of the Year, is expected to play after dealing with an oblique injury.

Channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling

Western Kentucky will tip off vs. Marquette on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Stan Van Gundy (analyst). Andy Katz is the sideline reporter.

Western Kentucky basketball vs. Marquette start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Western Kentucky will play Marquette at 2 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis).

Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Western Kentucky vs. Marquette basketball odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21, 2024

Spread : Marquette (-13.5)

Over/under : 157.5

Moneyline: Western Kentucky +750, Marquette -1200

Western Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Western Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 Liberty 82, Western Kentucky 79 Thursday, March 14 Western Kentucky 89, New Mexico State 69 Friday, March 15 Western Kentucky 85, Middle Tennessee 54 Saturday, March 16 Western Kentucky 78, UTEP 71 Thursday, March 21 Marquette vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 Marquette 86, Xavier 80 Thursday, March 14 Marquette 71, Villanova 65 Friday, March 15 Marquette 79, Providence 68 Saturday, March 16 UConn 73, Marquette 57 Thursday, March 22 Marquette vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

