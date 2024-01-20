What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on? How to watch Miners and Hilltoppers

The UTEP men's basketball team takes aim at its first winning streak of 2024 as it tries to build momentum and find consistency against Western Kentucky on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center.

The Hilltoppers looked like the team to beat in Conference USA when the league season began, but now are coming off a 72-70 loss at New Mexico State where it blew a 23-point second-half lead, giving the Aggies the 22nd biggest second-half comeback in the history of college basketball.

That left WKU 2-2 in CUSA, but they still have a 13-5 overall record. UTEP, meanwhile, comes into this game in a good frame of mind after a win against Middle Tennessee where it led throughout and improved to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in CUSA.

"We're worried about ourselves," UTEP coach Joe Golding said. "We've got a ton of respect for Western Kentucky. I've known coach (Steve) Lutz a long time, he's a terrific coach, he's got a great staff and really good players. They'll come in here mad.

"The key to this whole thing is protecting home court, you have to win at home. It's an opportunity for us to play a home game and we have to bring it."

What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on?

TV channel: ESPN+

Radio: 600 ESPN El Paso

WKU at UTEP start time, venue

Date: Thursday, Jan. 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Don Haskins Center

How much are tickets

Price: $9.15-$50

Venue open: 6 p.m.

Who is Western Kentucky?

Record : 13-5 overall, 2-2 in CUSA

Conference: Conference USA

2023-24 UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Day Time Opponent Location Nov. 6 Monday 7 p.m. UTEP 120, McMurry 71 Don Haskins Center Nov. 9 Thursday 7 p.m. UTEP 123, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 72 Don Haskins Center Nov. 13 Monday TBD UTEP 89,Cal-Santa Barbara 76 Don Haskins Center Nov. 17 Friday 7 p.m. UTEP 71, Austin Peay$ 63 Don Haskins Center Nov. 20 Monday TBD UTEP 75, Cal 72$ San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Nov. 22 Wednesday TBD Bradley 63, UTEP 59$ San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Nov. 25 Saturday 5 p.m. Loyola Marymount 67, UTEP 47 Los Angeles, Calif. Nov. 29 Wednesday 7 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67, UTEP 63 Don Haskins Center Dec. 4 Monday 7 p.m. UTEP 90, Western New Mexico 62 Don Haskins Center Dec. 9 Saturday TBD Oregon 71, UTEP 49 Eugene, Ore. Dec. 17 Sunday 2 p.m. Abilene Christian 88, UTEP 82 Abilene, Texas Dec. 20 Wednesday TBD UTEP 67, Norfolk State 65& Don Haskins Center Dec. 21 Thursday TBD UTEP 78, Wyoming 67& Don Haskins Center Dec. 30 Saturday 7 p.m. Seattle U 73, UTEP 61% Don Haskins Center Jan. 4 Thursday TBD UTEP 63, NM State 53* Las Cruces, N.M. Jan. 7 Sunday 2 p.m. UTEP 74, Chicago State 59 Don Haskins Center Jan. 13 Saturday TBD Florida International 72, UTEP 68* Miami, Fla. Jan. 18 Thursday 7 p.m. UTEP 73, Middle Tennessee 59* Don Haskins Center Jan. 20 Saturday 7 p.m. WKU* Don Haskins Center Jan. 25 Thursday 5 p.m. at LA Tech* Ruston, La. Jan. 27 Saturday TBD at Sam Houston* Huntsville, Texas Feb. 1 Thursday 7 p.m. Jacksonville State* Don Haskins Center Feb. 3 Saturday 7 p.m. Liberty* Don Haskins Center Feb. 10 Saturday 7 p.m. NM State* Don Haskins Center Feb. 15 Thursday TBD at Western Kentucky* Bowling Green, Ky. Feb. 17 Saturday TBD at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. Feb. 22 Thursday 7 p.m. LA Tech* Don Haskins Center Feb. 24 Saturday 7 p.m. Sam Houston* Don Haskins Center Feb. 29 Thursday 5 p.m. at Jacksonville State* Jacksonville, Ala. March 2 Saturday 5 p.m. at Liberty* Lynchburg, Va. March 7 Thursday 7 p.m. Florida International* Don Haskins Center

Home Games in Bold

$ denotes SoCal Challenge

& denotes WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

* denotes Conference USA game

All Times Mountain

