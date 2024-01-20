What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on? How to watch Miners and Hilltoppers
The UTEP men's basketball team takes aim at its first winning streak of 2024 as it tries to build momentum and find consistency against Western Kentucky on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center.
The Hilltoppers looked like the team to beat in Conference USA when the league season began, but now are coming off a 72-70 loss at New Mexico State where it blew a 23-point second-half lead, giving the Aggies the 22nd biggest second-half comeback in the history of college basketball.
That left WKU 2-2 in CUSA, but they still have a 13-5 overall record. UTEP, meanwhile, comes into this game in a good frame of mind after a win against Middle Tennessee where it led throughout and improved to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in CUSA.
"We're worried about ourselves," UTEP coach Joe Golding said. "We've got a ton of respect for Western Kentucky. I've known coach (Steve) Lutz a long time, he's a terrific coach, he's got a great staff and really good players. They'll come in here mad.
"The key to this whole thing is protecting home court, you have to win at home. It's an opportunity for us to play a home game and we have to bring it."
What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on?
TV channel: ESPN+
Radio: 600 ESPN El Paso
WKU at UTEP start time, venue
Date: Thursday, Jan. 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Venue: Don Haskins Center
How much are tickets
Price: $9.15-$50
Venue open: 6 p.m.
Who is Western Kentucky?
Record: 13-5 overall, 2-2 in CUSA
Conference: Conference USA
2023-24 UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule
Date
Day
Time
Opponent
Location
Nov. 6
Monday
7 p.m.
UTEP 120, McMurry 71
Don Haskins Center
Nov. 9
Thursday
7 p.m.
UTEP 123, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 72
Don Haskins Center
Nov. 13
Monday
TBD
UTEP 89,Cal-Santa Barbara 76
Don Haskins Center
Nov. 17
Friday
7 p.m.
UTEP 71, Austin Peay$ 63
Don Haskins Center
Nov. 20
Monday
TBD
UTEP 75, Cal 72$
San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Nov. 22
Wednesday
TBD
Bradley 63, UTEP 59$
San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Nov. 25
Saturday
5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount 67, UTEP 47
Los Angeles, Calif.
Nov. 29
Wednesday
7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67, UTEP 63
Don Haskins Center
Dec. 4
Monday
7 p.m.
UTEP 90, Western New Mexico 62
Don Haskins Center
Dec. 9
Saturday
TBD
Oregon 71, UTEP 49
Eugene, Ore.
Dec. 17
Sunday
2 p.m.
Abilene Christian 88, UTEP 82
Abilene, Texas
Dec. 20
Wednesday
TBD
UTEP 67, Norfolk State 65&
Don Haskins Center
Dec. 21
Thursday
TBD
UTEP 78, Wyoming 67&
Don Haskins Center
Dec. 30
Saturday
7 p.m.
Seattle U 73, UTEP 61%
Don Haskins Center
Jan. 4
Thursday
TBD
UTEP 63, NM State 53*
Las Cruces, N.M.
Jan. 7
Sunday
2 p.m.
UTEP 74, Chicago State 59
Don Haskins Center
Jan. 13
Saturday
TBD
Florida International 72, UTEP 68*
Miami, Fla.
Jan. 18
Thursday
7 p.m.
UTEP 73, Middle Tennessee 59*
Don Haskins Center
Jan. 20
Saturday
7 p.m.
WKU*
Don Haskins Center
Jan. 25
Thursday
5 p.m.
at LA Tech*
Ruston, La.
Jan. 27
Saturday
TBD
at Sam Houston*
Huntsville, Texas
Feb. 1
Thursday
7 p.m.
Jacksonville State*
Don Haskins Center
Feb. 3
Saturday
7 p.m.
Liberty*
Don Haskins Center
Feb. 10
Saturday
7 p.m.
NM State*
Don Haskins Center
Feb. 15
Thursday
TBD
at Western Kentucky*
Bowling Green, Ky.
Feb. 17
Saturday
TBD
at Middle Tennessee*
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Feb. 22
Thursday
7 p.m.
LA Tech*
Don Haskins Center
Feb. 24
Saturday
7 p.m.
Sam Houston*
Don Haskins Center
Feb. 29
Thursday
5 p.m.
at Jacksonville State*
Jacksonville, Ala.
March 2
Saturday
5 p.m.
at Liberty*
Lynchburg, Va.
March 7
Thursday
7 p.m.
Florida International*
Don Haskins Center
Home Games in Bold
$ denotes SoCal Challenge
& denotes WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational
* denotes Conference USA game
All Times Mountain
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: What channel is Western Kentucky at UTEP on? How to watch