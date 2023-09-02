What channel is WCU vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Razorbacks opener

The Arkansas football season will kickoff in Little Rock, with the Razorbacks traveling to the state capitol for a game for the first time since 2021.

Head coach Sam Pittman will look to pick up a victory against FCS competition in Week 1. The game's start time was moved on Monday due to forecasted heat conditions in the Little Rock area.

Arkansas brings back one of the most talented backfields in the country with senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Raheim Sanders highlighting what could be an explosive offense. On defense, the Razorbacks hope to be much-improved after dipping into the transfer portal to rebuild their defensive lines and secondaries. Saturday will be the first chance for fans to see if the newcomers can make a substantial difference.

Here's everything you need to know about the opening game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Western Carolina vs. Arkansas today?

TV channel: N/A

Stream: SEC Network+, ESPN+

The Razorbacks' season opener won't be on TV, with Eric Frede and Jordan Reid on the call for streaming platforms provided by ESPN.

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET, Noon CT.

The Catamounts and Razorbacks will kick off their 2023 season openers at 1 p.m. ET.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter as an Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions defender makes a tackle at War Memorial Stadium.

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetSaracen as of Friday, Sept. 1.

Spread: Arkansas (-34.5)

Over/under : 62.5 points

Moneyline: N/A

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Carolina (Little Rock) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Kent State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. BYU Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 5 LSU* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 23 Texas A&M* (Arlington) Saturday. Oct. 7 at No. 22 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 4 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. FIU Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri*

Western Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at Arkansas (Little Rock) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Samford Saturday, Sept. 16 at Eastern Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday, Sept. 30 at The Citadel* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Chattanooga* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Furman* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mercer* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Wofford* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. ETSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at VMI*

