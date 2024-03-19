What channel is Virginia vs Colorado State on today? Time, TV channel for First Four game

Virginia basketball has the honor of tipping off the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (23-10, 13-7 in ACC play) will face Colorado State (24-10) in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, fighting for a 10 seed position in the 64-team field. The winner of the game will advance to face No. 7 Texas in the Midwest Region.

Virginia's game is the second of four First Four games, as Wagner and Howard will battle for a 16 seed just before its game against the Rams.

The Cavaliers, led by coach Tony Bennett, narrowly made the field after finishing with a 13-7 record in conference games this season. Virginia was upset in the ACC Tournament by NC State, who went on to steal a bid by winning the conference tournament with a victory over eventual 1 seed North Carolina.

Colorado State last made the tournament in 2022, where it fell to 11-seed Michigan, despite earning a 6 seed in the tournament. The Rams' leading scorer, Isaiah Stevens (16.5 points per game), was on that team that season, and is hoping to avoid an early exit again in his fifth season.

Here's how to watch Virginia's game against Colorado State on Tuesday:

What channel is Virginia vs. Colorado State on today?

TV channel: truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, Sling TV

Virginia's game against Colorado State will air live on truTV, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV, which carries truTV.

Virginia vs. Colorado State start time

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Cavaliers-Rams will tip off at 9:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Virginia vs. Colorado State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18

Spread: Colorado State (-2.5)

Over/under: 120.5

Moneyline: Colorado State -145 | Virginia +120

Virginia basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Virginia's last five results. For the full results of the Cavaliers' 2023-24 season, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, Feb. 28 Virginia 72, Boston College 68 Saturday, March 2 Duke 73, Virginia 48 Saturday, March 9 Virginia 72, Georgia Tech 57 Thursday, March 14 Virginia 66, Boston College 60 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 NC State 73, Virginia 65 (OT) (ACC Tournament) Tuesday, March 19 vs. Colorado State (NCAA Tournament)

Colorado State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Colorado State's last five results. For the full results of the Rams' 2023-24 season, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Colorado State 70, Wyoming 62 Saturday, March 9 Colorado State 82, Air Force 73 Wednesday, March 13 Colorado State 72, San Jose State 62 (MWC Tournament) Thursday, March 14 Colorado State 85, Nevada 78 (MWC Tournament) Friday, March 15 New Mexico 74, Colorado State 61 (MWC Tournament) Tuesday, March 18 vs. Virginia (NCAA Tournament)

