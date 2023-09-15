Advertisement

What channel is Virginia Tech at Rutgers on? How about kickoff? When is the ‘Scarlet Walk’?

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers football will host Virginia Tech in an important Week 3 meeting for both teams.

And for Rutgers, it is a crucial home game as they try to build to their resume for bowl eligibility. Rutgers has won their first two games for a third straight season. A third win would put them halfway towards bowl eligibility.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

Virginia Tech is coming off a tough home loss to Purdue last week. In their season opener, they beat a solid Old Dominion.

It will be a busy Saturday in and around SHI Stadium. Here is the rundown of important events going on prior to kickoff:

Game Day Timeline: 2023 Virginia Tech
Game Day Timeline: 2023 Virginia Tech

This is a third straight weekend with a home game for Rutgers football. Two weeks ago, the Scarlet Knights opened up with a Sunday win over Northwestern. Then his past Saturday, a strong fourth quarter helped Rutgers to a 36-7 win over Temple.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire