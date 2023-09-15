What channel is Virginia Tech at Rutgers on? How about kickoff? When is the ‘Scarlet Walk’?

On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers football will host Virginia Tech in an important Week 3 meeting for both teams.

And for Rutgers, it is a crucial home game as they try to build to their resume for bowl eligibility. Rutgers has won their first two games for a third straight season. A third win would put them halfway towards bowl eligibility.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

Virginia Tech is coming off a tough home loss to Purdue last week. In their season opener, they beat a solid Old Dominion.

It will be a busy Saturday in and around SHI Stadium. Here is the rundown of important events going on prior to kickoff:

Game Day Timeline: 2023 Virginia Tech

This is a third straight weekend with a home game for Rutgers football. Two weeks ago, the Scarlet Knights opened up with a Sunday win over Northwestern. Then his past Saturday, a strong fourth quarter helped Rutgers to a 36-7 win over Temple.

