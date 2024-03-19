What channel is Virginia basketball vs Colorado State on today? Time, TV for First Four game

March Madness begins now.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

For the Colorado State men's basketball team, it's a matchup of No. 10 seeds when the Rams face 2019 national champion Virginia with a berth in Thursday's first round on the line.

Here is how to watch the Colorado State vs. Virginia basketball game:

What time does Colorado State play Virginia basketball in First Four NCAA Tournament game?

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time: 7:10 p.m. MT/9:10 p.m. ET

What channel is Colorado State basketball vs Virginia in March Madness First Four game?

The First Four NCAA Tournament game between Colorado State and Virginia basketball teams can be seen on TruTV.

Streaming: Available on Sling TV

How to find truTV for NCAA Tournament

Here are channel listings for truTV in Colorado:

Dish: Ch. 242

Xfinity: Varies depending on location (Channels 40, 45, 71 are truTV in various Colorado locations)

DirecTV: Ch. 246

Fort Collins Connexion: Ch. 195

What's the betting line for Virginia basketball vs Colorado State in NCAA Tournament?

Colorado State is a consensus 2.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

What is the First Four NCAA Tournament schedule?

There are four First Four games over two days in Dayton. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, March 19: No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard, 4:40 p.m. MT/6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19: No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 7:10 p.m. MT/9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20: No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State, 4:40 p.m. MT/6:40 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20: No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State, 7:10 p.m. MT/9:10 p.m. ET

For streaming, truTV is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

