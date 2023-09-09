What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores Week 2 game

Vanderbilt football goes on the road for the first time in 2023, traveling to Wake Forest on Saturday.

It'll be a late-morning kick in Winston-Salem as both teams face a Power 5 opponent for the first time this year.

The Demon Deacons won 37-15 against Elon in the opener on Thursday, while Vandy hammered Alabama A&M to move to 2-0 on the season. This is a big game for the Commodores ahead of SEC play, with trips to Wake Forest and UNLV ahead of the SEC opener against Kentucky in Nashville.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO

Courtney Lyle and Hutson Mason will call the game from the booth at Federal Credit Union Allegacy Stadium, with Lericia Harris reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 10 a.m. CT

The Commodores travel to face the Demon Deacons in Week 2 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 10 a.m. CT Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 7.

Spread: Wake Forest -10

Over/under: 57.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee ---

Wake Forest schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 Elon W 37-15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at Old Dominion --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Clemson --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Virginia Tech --- Saturday, Oct. 21 Pitt --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Florida State --- Thursday, Nov. 2 at Duke --- Saturday, Nov. 11 NC State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Notre Dame --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Syracuse ---

