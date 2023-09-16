What channel is Vanderbilt vs. UNLV on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 3 game

Vanderbilt football travels west to face UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Commodores lost 36-20 at Wake Forest to drop to 2-1 despite AJ Swann's 314 passing yards and three touchdowns. Swann did throw two interceptions, and Vandy's three total turnovers contributed to the first loss of the season.

The Rebels, under former Mizzou coach Barry Odom, won handily against Bryant and lost at Michigan to start the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. UNLV today?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com, Paramount+, FUBO

Chris Lewis and Ross Tucker will call the game from the booth at Allegiant Stadium, with Justin Walters reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Commodores travel to face the Rebels in Week 3 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. CT Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 14.

Spread: Vanderbilt -4.5

Money line: Vanderbilt -190, UNLV +155

Over/under: 59.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

UNLV schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bryant W 44-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Michigan L 35-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Sept. 23 at UTEP --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Hawaii --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Nevada --- Saturday, Oct. 21 Colorado State --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Fresno State --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Mexico --- Friday, Nov. 10 Wyoming --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Air Force --- Saturday, Nov. 25 San Jose State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 Mountain West championship game ---

