What channel is Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 SEC game

Vanderbilt football and coach Clark Lea are looking to end two streaks in Week 11 of the 2023 college football season: its eight-game losing streak this season and its 14-game skid against SEC East foe South Carolina.

Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) can spoil South Carolina's bowl pursuit with a victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5) are 28-4 all-time against the Commodores, with Vandy's last win in the series coming in 2008.

MORE: Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina will take place in Columbia, South Carolina on SEC Network.

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app and on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Commodores and Gamecocks will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday in Week 11 of college football.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Spread: South Carolina (-13.5)

Over/under: 58.5 points

Moneyline: Vanderbilt +425, South Carolina -600

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee* *SEC GAME

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 UNC 31, USC 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, USC 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, USC 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, USC 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, USC 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, USC 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 USC 38, Jacksonville State 28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson* *SEC GAME

