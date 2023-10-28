What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 9 game

Vanderbilt football is coming off an open date with a challenging road trip to Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Commodores have lost six games in a row after a 2-0, including a 37-20 loss to Georgia on Oct. 14.

Ole Miss has won three games in a row after its only loss of the season, at Alabama. The Rebels won 28-21 at Auburn last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Commodores face the Rebels in Week 9 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Vanderbilt football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 9 game

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27

Spread: Ole Miss -24.5

Money line: Ole Miss -5000, Vanderbilt +1800

Over/under: 63.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky L 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida L 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia L 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

QB1? Why Vanderbilt football is sticking with Ken Seals at quarterback vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Mercer W 73-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tulane W 37-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech W 48-23 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Alabama* L 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. LSU* W 55-49 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* W 28-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt * --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ULM --- Saturday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt-Ole Miss channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info