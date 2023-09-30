What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 5 game

Vanderbilt football looks to turn the tide on Saturday with a chance to upset No. 22 Missouri at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores fell behind 24-0 and lost 45-28 to Kentucky last week in their SEC opener. AJ Swann left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and his status for Saturday's game is uncertain.

The Tigers won against Memphis in St. Louis last weekend and begin SEC play in Nashville. LSU and Kentucky loom large following the game against the Commodores.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Lowell Galindo and Derek Mason will call the game from the booth at FirstBank Stadium, with Taylor Davis reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Commodores host the Tigers in Week 5 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29.

Spread: Missouri -14

Money line: Vanderbilt +425, Missouri -600

Over/under: 54.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky L 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Mizzou schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 South Dakota W 35-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 MTSU W 23-19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kansas State W 30-27 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Memphis in St. Louis W 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Oct. 21 South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida --- Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta ---

