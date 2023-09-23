What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 4 game

Vanderbilt football begins SEC play against Kentucky at First Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Commodores are back home after consecutive road losses to Wake Forest and UNLV. Last week's loss to the Rebels in Las Vegas was especially painful after Vandy led 17-0 in the first half, coughed it up, came back to tie the game in the fourth quarter before missing a go-ahead 33-yard field goal and allowing a UNLV game-winning drive in the final minute.

Kentucky has had a 3-0 start to the season but has been mistake-prone in home wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Akron. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis played well for the Wildcats in last week's win over Akron, scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown, and gaining 169 total yards.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at First Bank Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Commodores host the Wildcats in Week 4 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Vanderbilt football vs. Kentucky: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22.

Spread: Kentucky -13.5

Money line: Vanderbilt +400, Kentucky -550

Over/under: 50.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

BACK TO VANDY: Clark Lea has no regrets about Vanderbilt transfer strategy — but Kentucky's Ray Davis could change that

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Ball State W 44-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky W 28-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Akron W 35-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville --- Saturday, Dec. 2 Mountain West championship game ---

