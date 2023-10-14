What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 7 game

Vanderbilt football faces a tall task against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores have lost five games in a row, including their first three SEC games. Three of their final four games are on the road, though with two bye weeks mixed into slate.

Georgia walloped Kentucky last week and has not lost since the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Georgia today?

TV channel: CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville)

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker will call the game from the booth at FirstBank Stadium, with Tiffany Blackmon reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Commodores face the Bulldogs in Week 7 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Vanderbilt football score prediction vs. Georgia: How long can Commodores be competitive?

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Georgia -32.5

Money line: N/A

Over/under: 55.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky L 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida L 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

STARTING QB: Ken Seals to start at quarterback for Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 UT Martin W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ball State W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Carolina W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 UAB W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Kentucky W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida in Jacksonville --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

