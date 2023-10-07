What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores' Week 6 game

Vanderbilt football faces Florida on Saturday in Gainesville with a need to end a three-game losing streak.

The Commodores, who won against Florida in Nashville last year, couldn't catch all the way up to Mizzou's offensive attack in last week's 38-21 loss. Ken Seals started in the place of AJ Swann last week.

Florida was pummeled 33-14 at Kentucky last week, evening its SEC record at 1-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Florida today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Dave Neal and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with Tori Petry reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Commodores face the Gators in Week 6 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Vanderbilt football vs Florida Gators: Score prediction, scouting report in Week 6 SEC game

Vanderbilt vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 6

Spread: Florida -18.5

Money line: Vanderbilt +700, Florida -1100

Over/under: 51.5 points

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky L 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

WHICH QB STARTS SATURDAY? Is AJ Swann or Ken Seals Vanderbilt's quarterback vs Florida? What Clark Lea said about both

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 McNeese State W 49-7 Friday, Sept. 15 Tennessee W 29-16 Friday, Sept. 22 Charlotte W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia in Jacksonville --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas --- Thursday, Nov. 9 at LSU --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt-Florida channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info