What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores Week 1 game

Vanderbilt football will try to build off a Week 0 win when it hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores held on for the 35-28 win over Hawaii last week, with AJ Swann throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama A&M begins the 2023 season on Saturday, coming off a 4-7 season in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks will call the game from the booth at FirstBank Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include SEC Network+, which can be accessed by any SEC Network subscriber, and ESPN+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Commodores host the Bulldogs in Week 1 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. CT Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1.

Spread: No line

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M --- Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV --- Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee ---

Alabama A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Sept. 9 Lane --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at Southern --- Thursday, Sept. 21 Arkansas Pine-Bluff --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Tuskegee --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Jackson State in Mobile --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Grambling State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Alabama State in Birmingham --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Florida A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bethune-Cookman --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Mississippi Valley State ---

