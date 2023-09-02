What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores Week 1 game

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt football will try to build off a Week 0 win when it hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores held on for the 35-28 win over Hawaii last week, with AJ Swann throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama A&M begins the 2023 season on Saturday, coming off a 4-7 season in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M today?

  • TV channel: No TV

  • Stream: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks will call the game from the booth at FirstBank Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include SEC Network+, which can be accessed by any SEC Network subscriber, and ESPN+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M start time

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Commodores host the Bulldogs in Week 1 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. CT Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1.

  • Spread: No line

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Result

Saturday, Aug. 26

Hawaii

W 35-28

Saturday, Sept. 2

Alabama A&M

---

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Wake Forest

---

Saturday, Sept. 16

at UNLV

---

Saturday, Sept. 23

Kentucky

---

Saturday, Sept. 30

Missouri

---

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Florida

---

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia

---

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

---

Saturday, Oct. 28

at Ole Miss

---

Saturday, Nov. 4

Auburn

---

Saturday, Nov. 11

at South Carolina

---

Saturday, Nov. 18

BYE

---

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Tennessee

---

Alabama A&M schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Result

Saturday, Sept. 2

at Vanderbilt

---

Saturday, Sept. 9

Lane

---

Saturday, Sept. 16

at Southern

---

Thursday, Sept. 21

Arkansas Pine-Bluff

---

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tuskegee

---

Saturday, Oct. 7

vs. Jackson State in Mobile

---

Saturday, Oct. 14

at Grambling State

---

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

---

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Alabama State in Birmingham

---

Saturday, Nov. 4

Florida A&M

---

Saturday, Nov. 11

at Bethune-Cookman

---

Saturday, Nov. 18

Mississippi Valley State

---

