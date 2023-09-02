What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Commodores Week 1 game
Vanderbilt football will try to build off a Week 0 win when it hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.
The Commodores held on for the 35-28 win over Hawaii last week, with AJ Swann throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Alabama A&M begins the 2023 season on Saturday, coming off a 4-7 season in 2022.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M today?
TV channel: No TV
Stream: SEC Network+, ESPN+
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks will call the game from the booth at FirstBank Stadium.
Streaming options for the game include SEC Network+, which can be accessed by any SEC Network subscriber, and ESPN+.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Commodores host the Bulldogs in Week 1 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. CT Saturday.
PICK 'EM: Vanderbilt football vs. Alabama A&M: Score prediction, scouting report
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1.
Spread: No line
Vanderbilt schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Aug. 26
Hawaii
W 35-28
Saturday, Sept. 2
Alabama A&M
---
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Wake Forest
---
Saturday, Sept. 16
at UNLV
---
Saturday, Sept. 23
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Florida
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Ole Miss
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
Auburn
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
BYE
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Tennessee
---
INJURY UPDATE: Vanderbilt football injury updates on Darren Agu, Martel Hight before Alabama A&M game
Alabama A&M schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Vanderbilt
---
Saturday, Sept. 9
Lane
---
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Southern
---
Thursday, Sept. 21
Arkansas Pine-Bluff
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Jackson State in Mobile
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Grambling State
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Alabama State in Birmingham
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Bethune-Cookman
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
Mississippi Valley State
---
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt-Alabama A&M channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info