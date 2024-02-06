What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule

Coming off its first SEC win of the year, Vanderbilt basketball can continue its run of good performances against Kentucky on Tuesday inside Memorial Gym.

Vandy won in Rupp Arena and in the SEC Tournament against the Wildcats late last season. The Commodores won against Missouri on Saturday in a battle of winless teams in conference play.

Kentucky has lost three of four games and is struggling both defensively and with injuries. The Wildcats allowed 100 or more points for the first time in SEC play since 1993 in Saturday's loss to Tennessee. Starting guard D.J. Wagner missed the game with an ankle injury, and his status for Tuesday's game is unknown.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

The Commodores and Wildcats will tip off at Memorial Gym at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC rivalry

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spread: Kentucky -8.5

Total: 151.5 points

Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 7: Presbyterian

N ov. 10: USC Upstate

Nov. 14: UNC Greensboro

Nov. 17: Central Arkansas

Nov. 23: NC State (Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 24: Arizona State (Vegas Showdown)

Nov. 29: Boston College (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 2: Alabama A&M

Dec. 6: San Francisco

Dec. 16: Texas Tech (USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge)

Dec. 19: Coastal Carolina

Dec. 23: at Memphis

Dec. 30: Dartmouth

Jan. 6: Alabama

Jan. 9: at LSU

Jan. 13: at Ole Miss

Jan. 17: Auburn

Jan. 20: at Mississippi State

Jan. 27: Tennessee

Jan. 31: at Auburn

Feb. 3: Missouri

Feb. 6: Kentucky

Feb. 10: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: Texas A&M

Feb. 17: at Tennessee

Feb. 21: Georgia

Feb. 24: at Florida

Feb. 27: at Arkansas

March 2: LSU

March 6: at Kentucky

March 9: Florida

