What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule
Coming off its first SEC win of the year, Vanderbilt basketball can continue its run of good performances against Kentucky on Tuesday inside Memorial Gym.
Vandy won in Rupp Arena and in the SEC Tournament against the Wildcats late last season. The Commodores won against Missouri on Saturday in a battle of winless teams in conference play.
Kentucky has lost three of four games and is struggling both defensively and with injuries. The Wildcats allowed 100 or more points for the first time in SEC play since 1993 in Saturday's loss to Tennessee. Starting guard D.J. Wagner missed the game with an ankle injury, and his status for Tuesday's game is unknown.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:
What channel is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky today?
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky start time
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
The Commodores and Wildcats will tip off at Memorial Gym at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6
Spread: Kentucky -8.5
Total: 151.5 points
Vanderbilt basketball schedule 2023-24
Nov. 7: Presbyterian
Nov. 10: USC Upstate
Nov. 14: UNC Greensboro
Nov. 17: Central Arkansas
Nov. 23: NC State (Vegas Showdown)
Nov. 24: Arizona State (Vegas Showdown)
Nov. 29: Boston College (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 2: Alabama A&M
Dec. 6: San Francisco
Dec. 16: Texas Tech (USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge)
Dec. 19: Coastal Carolina
Dec. 23: at Memphis
Dec. 30: Dartmouth
Jan. 6: Alabama
Jan. 9: at LSU
Jan. 13: at Ole Miss
Jan. 17: Auburn
Jan. 20: at Mississippi State
Jan. 27: Tennessee
Jan. 31: at Auburn
Feb. 3: Missouri
Feb. 6: Kentucky
Feb. 10: at South Carolina
Feb. 13: Texas A&M
Feb. 17: at Tennessee
Feb. 21: Georgia
Feb. 24: at Florida
Feb. 27: at Arkansas
March 2: LSU
March 6: at Kentucky
March 9: Florida
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt-Kentucky channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info