What channel is UTEP at Arizona on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game

UTEP plays its second consecutive game against a power conference school as the Miners travel to Tucson to play Arizona.

This is not a huge paycheck game for the Miners, as this is a return for Arizona's trip to the Sun Bowl to play UTEP in 2017, a 63-16 Wildcat victory.

The 1-1 Wildcats are led by receiver Jacob Cowing, a star at UTEP before he transferred to be closer to his family in 2022.

Sep 9, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; University of Texas El Paso Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison (2) passes in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

More: Bloomquist: UTEP has to learn how to respond to adversity in a hurry

What channel is UTEP at Arizona on?

TV channel: Pac 12

Radio: KLAQ 95.5 FM

UTEP at Arizona start time

Date: Sept. 16

Time: 9 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (Arizona time)

More: Next man up: UTEP DB Trejon Hugue makes impact in first start

UTEP at Arizona betting odds

Spread: Arizona -17

Over/under: 56.5

Money line: UTEP +625, Arizona -950

UTEP schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14

Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14

Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Saturday, Sept. 16 at Arizona

Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV

Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH*

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at FIU*

Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE*

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Sam Houston*

Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*

Arizona schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2, Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3

Saturday, Sept. 9 North Carolina State 31, Arizona 24 (OT)

Saturday, Sept. 16, UTEP

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stanford

Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington

Saturday, Oct. 7 at USC

Saturday, Oct. 14 at Washington State

Saturday, Oct. 28 Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 4 UCLA

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 18 UTAH

Saturday, Nov. 25 at Arizona State

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: What channel is UTEP at Arizona on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game