What channel is UTEP at Arizona on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game
UTEP plays its second consecutive game against a power conference school as the Miners travel to Tucson to play Arizona.
This is not a huge paycheck game for the Miners, as this is a return for Arizona's trip to the Sun Bowl to play UTEP in 2017, a 63-16 Wildcat victory.
The 1-1 Wildcats are led by receiver Jacob Cowing, a star at UTEP before he transferred to be closer to his family in 2022.
What channel is UTEP at Arizona on?
TV channel: Pac 12
Radio: KLAQ 95.5 FM
UTEP at Arizona start time
Date: Sept. 16
Time: 9 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (Arizona time)
UTEP at Arizona betting odds
Spread: Arizona -17
Over/under: 56.5
Money line: UTEP +625, Arizona -950
UTEP schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14
Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14
Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Saturday, Sept. 16 at Arizona
Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV
Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH*
Wednesday, Oct. 11 at FIU*
Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE*
Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Sam Houston*
Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*
Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*
Arizona schedule
Saturday, Sept. 2, Arizona 38, Northern Arizona 3
Saturday, Sept. 9 North Carolina State 31, Arizona 24 (OT)
Saturday, Sept. 16, UTEP
Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stanford
Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington
Saturday, Oct. 7 at USC
Saturday, Oct. 14 at Washington State
Saturday, Oct. 28 Oregon State
Saturday, Nov. 4 UCLA
Saturday, Nov. 11 at Colorado
Saturday, Nov. 18 UTAH
Saturday, Nov. 25 at Arizona State
