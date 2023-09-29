What channel is Utah Tech vs. Colorado State football on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

It's time for Ag Day at Colorado State.

The annual tradition of honoring the agricultural heritage of the university is this weekend for the Colorado State football game vs. Utah Tech.

The Rams will be wearing the pumpkin and alfalfa colors of the "Aggies" days. The football team will be looking to finish nonconference play 2-2 for the first time since 2017.

Here's everything to know about the game.

What channel is the Utah Tech vs. Colorado State football game on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be streamed online via the Mountain West Network.

Online stream: TheMw.com/watch

The Mountain West app is available on most smart devices and can be downloaded on the Apple app store, Google Play and more.

Who are the announcers for Utah Tech vs. Colorado State?

Play-by-play: Kevin McGlue

Analyst: Mark Driscoll

What time does Utah Tech at CSU football begin?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 5 p.m. MT

Colorado State's game vs. the Utah Tech is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT from Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for Utah Tech vs. Colorado State football?

There is no betting line for the game, which often happens with lopsided FCS vs. FBS matchups.

What are the records?

Utah Tech is 1-3 and Colorado State is 1-2. It's a nonconference game for both teams, with Utah Tech competing in the FCS.

What's the weather like in Fort Collins?

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees with 36% humidity. Sunset of 6:43 p.m. will come late in the first half.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Canvas Stadium on Colorado State's campus. The stadium has a capacity of 36,500. Single-game and multi-game pass tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets, by calling 970-491-7267 or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

What's the series history?

The teams have never played each other.

Who is Utah Tech?

Utah Tech University is the school formerly known as Dixie State. It's a public university in St. George, Utah.

Utah Tech has recently moved up from Division II to the FCS level, this the fourth season in FCS.

The school nickname is the Trailblazers with a bison as the mascot.

