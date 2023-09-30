Advertisement

What channel is USC at Colorado football on? Time, TV schedule

Chris Abshire, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team are set for another high-profile Pac-12 showdown this weekend.

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Buffaloes welcome reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and USC to Folsom Field for a Big Noon Saturday kickoff.

The Trojans (4-0) are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll. Colorado fell from the rankings after its 42-6 loss at Oregon.

Here's a guide on how to watch USC football at Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 30.

What channel is USC at Colorado football on today?

  • TV channel: FOX

  • Streaming: FoxSports.com/live

  • Contract dispute: DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns many local FOX affiliates including those in Colorado, are in a contract dispute, leaving viewers unable to watch the game. DirecTV customers in Colorado will be unable to access FOX.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?

  • Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

  • Analyst: Joel Klatt

  • Sidelines: Jenny Taft

What time does Colorado at Oregon start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

  • Start time: Noon ET/10 a.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Trojans is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

CU 45, TCU 42

Saturday, Sept. 9

CU 36, Nebraska 14

Saturday, Sept. 16

CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oregon 42, CU 6

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. USC*, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Arizona State*, TBA

Friday, Oct. 13

vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

at UCLA*, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Oregon State*, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Arizona*, TBA

Friday, Nov. 17

at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Utah*, TBA

Friday, Dec. 1

Pac-12 championship game

