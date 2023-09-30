What channel is USC at Colorado football on? Time, TV schedule

Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team are set for another high-profile Pac-12 showdown this weekend.

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Buffaloes welcome reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and USC to Folsom Field for a Big Noon Saturday kickoff.

The Trojans (4-0) are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll. Colorado fell from the rankings after its 42-6 loss at Oregon.

Here's a guide on how to watch USC football at Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 30.

What channel is USC at Colorado football on today?

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live

Contract dispute: DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns many local FOX affiliates including those in Colorado, are in a contract dispute, leaving viewers unable to watch the game. DirecTV customers in Colorado will be unable to access FOX.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?

Play-by-play: Gus Johnson

Analyst: Joel Klatt

Sidelines: Jenny Taft

What time does Colorado at Oregon start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: Noon ET/10 a.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Trojans is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. USC*, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Arizona State*, TBA Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado football vs. USC on today? Time, TV schedule