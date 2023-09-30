What channel is USC at Colorado football on? Time, TV schedule
Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team are set for another high-profile Pac-12 showdown this weekend.
Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Buffaloes welcome reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and USC to Folsom Field for a Big Noon Saturday kickoff.
The Trojans (4-0) are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll. Colorado fell from the rankings after its 42-6 loss at Oregon.
Here's a guide on how to watch USC football at Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 30.
What channel is USC at Colorado football on today?
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: FoxSports.com/live
Contract dispute: DirecTV and Nexstar, which owns many local FOX affiliates including those in Colorado, are in a contract dispute, leaving viewers unable to watch the game. DirecTV customers in Colorado will be unable to access FOX.
Who are the announcers for the Colorado-Oregon game?
Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
Analyst: Joel Klatt
Sidelines: Jenny Taft
What time does Colorado at Oregon start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Start time: Noon ET/10 a.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Trojans is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oregon 42, CU 6
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. USC*, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Arizona State*, TBA
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
