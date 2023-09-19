What channel is UNLV at UTEP on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game
UTEP returns home for the second time this year as it takes on old WAC foe UNLV on Saturday night.
The Rebels are 2-1 after an upset of Vanderbilt, with their only loss coming against No. 2 Michigan.
The Miners, now on a two-game losing streak, are 1-3 and looking to find some offense, as they rank 125th in scoring.
What channel is UNLV at UTEP on?
TV channel: ESPN+
Radio: KLAQ 95.5 FM
UNLV at UTEP start time
Date: Sept. 23
Time: 7 p.m.
UNLV at UTEP betting odds
Spread: UNLV -2.5
Over/under: 50.5
Money line: UNLV -135, UTEP +114
UTEP schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14
Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14
Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10
Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV
Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH*
Wednesday, Oct. 11 at FIU*
Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE*
Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Sam Houston*
Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*
Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*
UNLV schedule
Saturday, Sept. 2, Bryant 44-14
Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 2 Michigan 7-35
Saturday, Sept. 16, Vanderbilt 40-37
Saturday, Sept. 23 at UTEP
Saturday, Sept. 30 Hawaii
Saturday, Oct. 7 at Nevada
Saturday, Oct. 21 Colorado State
Saturday, Oct. 28 at Fresno State
Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Mexico
Friday, Nov. 10 Wyoming
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Air Force
Saturday, Nov. 25 San Jose State
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: What channel is UNLV at UTEP on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game