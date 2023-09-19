What channel is UNLV at UTEP on? Time, TV schedule for Miners game

UTEP returns home for the second time this year as it takes on old WAC foe UNLV on Saturday night.

The Rebels are 2-1 after an upset of Vanderbilt, with their only loss coming against No. 2 Michigan.

The Miners, now on a two-game losing streak, are 1-3 and looking to find some offense, as they rank 125th in scoring.

UTEP Miners wide receiver Javoni Gardere (12) makes a catch in the endzone against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 16, 2023.

What channel is UNLV at UTEP on?

TV channel: ESPN+

Radio: KLAQ 95.5 FM

UNLV at UTEP start time

Date: Sept. 23

Time: 7 p.m.

UNLV at UTEP betting odds

Spread: UNLV -2.5

Over/under: 50.5

Money line: UNLV -135, UTEP +114

UTEP schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 Jacksonville State 17, UTEP 14

Saturday, Sept. 2 UTEP 28, INCARNATE WORD 14

Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Saturday, Sept. 16 Arizona 31, UTEP 10

Saturday, Sept. 23 UNLV

Friday, Sept. 29 LA TECH*

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at FIU*

Wednesday, Oct. 18 NM STATE*

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Sam Houston*

Saturday, Nov. 4 WKU*

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Middle Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 25 LIBERTY*

UNLV schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2, Bryant 44-14

Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 2 Michigan 7-35

Saturday, Sept. 16, Vanderbilt 40-37

Saturday, Sept. 23 at UTEP

Saturday, Sept. 30 Hawaii

Saturday, Oct. 7 at Nevada

Saturday, Oct. 21 Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 28 at Fresno State

Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Mexico

Friday, Nov. 10 Wyoming

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 25 San Jose State

