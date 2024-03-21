What channel is UNC vs Wagner basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team opens March Madness against the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (27-7) and the Seahawks (17-15) is set for 2:45 p.m. at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and the game will be televised on CBS. Wagner earned a 71-68 against Howard at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Overall, Carolina is 31-2 in the round of 64. The Heels haven't lost to a double-digit seed in the opening round since 1999 against Weber State.

The winner will play No. 8 Mississippi State (21-14) or No. 9 Michigan State (19-14) on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16, which will be played in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is UNC basketball vs Wagner today?

TV channel : CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

UNC vs. Wagner will be televised on CBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call at Capital One Arena. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Jason Benetti and Casey Jacobsen will have the call on Westwood Radio. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

UNC basketball score vs Wagner

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Wagner in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Wagner start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

UNC vs Wagner betting odds, spread, over/under in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 25.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 133.5 points

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

March 2 vs. NC State W, 79-70

March 5 vs. Notre Dame W, 84-51

March 9 at Duke W, 84-79

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

March 16 vs. NC State L, 84-76

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

