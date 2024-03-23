What channel is UNC vs Michigan State basketball on today? Time, TV for March Madness

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team continues March Madness against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels (28-7) and the Spartans (20-14) is set for 5:30 p.m. at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and the game will be televised on CBS. Michigan State earned an 18-point win against Mississippi State and UNC earned a 28-point win against Wagner in the first round.

UNC is 12-4 all-time against Michigan State, including 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament. In the postseason, the Tar Heels last met the Spartans in the 2009 national championship game.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16, which will be played in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is UNC basketball vs Michigan State today?

TV channel : CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

UNC vs. Michigan State will be televised on CBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call at Capital One Arena. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heels Sports Network. Jason Benetti and Casey Jacobsen will have the call on Westwood Radio. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

UNC basketball score vs Michigan State

Check here for live score updates for UNC vs. Michigan State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

UNC vs Michigan State start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

UNC vs Michigan State betting odds, spread, over/under in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 3.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-185), Michigan State (+150)

Over/Under: 140.5 points

UNC basketball schedule

Below is a look at UNC's recent schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full schedule here.

March 9 at Duke W, 84-79

March 14 vs. Florida State W, 92-67

March 15 vs. Pitt W, 72-65

March 16 vs. NC State L, 84-76

March 21 vs Wagner W, 90-62

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC-Michigan State channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness