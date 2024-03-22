What channel is UNC vs Michigan State women's basketball on today? Time, TV schedule in March Madness

The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team opens up March Madness against the Michigan State Wolverines on Friday morning in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The No. 8 Tar Heels (19-12) are slated to face the No. 9 Wolverines (22-8) at 11:30 a.m. from Colonial Life Arena in Colombia, S.C, and will be televised live on ESPN2. Michigan State last defeated Wisconsin 78-52 on March 3.

UNC enters Friday's matchup winning four of its final seven games to close out the regular season. The Tar Heels are making their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 (Canceled for COVID in 2020). Last season, UNC earned an opening round victory over St. John's.

What channel is UNC basketball vs. Michigan State today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app, FUBO (free trial)

UNC will tip off vs. Michigan State on ESPN2. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck.

UNC basketball vs. Michigan State start time

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

UNC and Michigan State will play at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Colombia, S.C.

UNC basketball vs. Michigan State odds in March Madness

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -190, UNC +155

Michigan State is 3.5-point favorite entering Friday's matchup, according to BetMGM.

UNC women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of UNC women's basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Feb. 22 Vs. N.C. State W, 80-70 Feb. 25 Vs. Virginia Tech L, 74-62 Feb. 29 Vs. Boston College L, 78-74 March 3 Vs. Duke W, 63-59 March 7 Vs. Miami L, 60-59 March 22 UNC vs. Michigan State (NCAA Tournament)

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Michigan State women's basketball's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Feb. 21 Vs. Purdue W, 68-59 Feb. 24 Vs. Rutgers W, 93-57 Feb. 29 Vs. Illinois W, 87-70 March 3 Vs. Wisconsin W, 78-52 March 8 Vs. Nebraska L, 73-61 March 22 Michigan State vs. UNC (NCAA Tournament)

