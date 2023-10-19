What channel is UNC football vs Virginia? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels on CW

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team and the Virginia Cavaliers will meet Saturday for the 128th time in the “South’s Oldest Rivalry,” which started in 1892.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kenan Stadium and will be televised on CW Network. The 10th-ranked Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) won 41-31 against Miami. The Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2) were off last week.

UNC leads the all-time series with a 66-57-4 advantage, including two wins in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

TV: CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Virginia will be televised on CW Network. Tom Werme and James Bates will call the game from the booth, while Treavor Scales reports from the sidelines at Kenan Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 66-57-4. UNC defeated Virginia, 31-28, last season in Charlottesville.

UNC vs. Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Spread: UNC is a 23.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-2500), Virginia (+1100)

Over/Under: 56.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia (6:30 p.m., CW Network)

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

UNC football news

