What channel is UNC football vs Syracuse? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is scheduled to host the Syracuse Orange in the ACC home opener on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0 ACC) won 41-24 at Pitt before enjoying an off week. The Orange (4-1, 0-1) lost 31-14 to Clemson in New York.

The all-time series is tied at 3-3, but UNC won 31-6 in 2020 at Kenan Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

PREDICTION: UNC football vs. Syracuse: Scouting report, prediction for Tar Heels' ACC home opener

UNC vs. Syracuse will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth, while Tom Luginbill reports from the sidelines at Acrisure Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The all-time series is tied at 3-3. UNC defeated Syracuse, 31-6, in 2020 in Chapel Hill.

UNC vs. Syracuse betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 5.

Spread: UNC is an 9.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-400), Syracuse (+310)

Over/Under: 59.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

UNC football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC football vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream