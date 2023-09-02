What channel is UNC football vs South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels

The UNC football team is scheduled to open the 2023 college football season against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in Charlotte.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site as the 21st-ranked Tar Heels and Gamecocks square off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

UNC is coming off a 9-5 season that included a trip to the ACC Championship game. The Gamecocks were 8-5, including 4-4 in the SEC. UNC has a 35-20-4 edge in the all-time series, but South Carolina has won four of the last five meetings.

If you’re not going to Charlotte, here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

How to watch UNC football vs. South Carolina on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 2

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

TV: ABC. ABC is channel 9 on DirecTV, and channel 1200 on Spectrum.

Online/Streaming: ESPN, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the all time series 35-20-4. South Carolina defeated UNC, 38-21, in 2021 at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

UNC-South Carolina betting odds, spread, over/under

Spread: UNC is a 2.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM

Moneyline: UNC (-140)

Over/Under: 64.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 9: vs. App State (5:15 p.m., ACC Network)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota (3:30 p.m.)

Sept. 23: at Pitt

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

