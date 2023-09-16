What channel is UNC football vs Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels

The UNC football team is scheduled to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The game is set for 3:30 p.m. at Kenan Stadium and will be televised on ESPN. The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) won 31-17 against South Carolina in Charlotte before a 40-34 double overtime victory against App State in the home opener.

Minnesota (2-0) started its season with wins against Nebraska and Eastern Michigan. UNC and Minnesota have never played in football. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Minnesota on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Minnesota will be televised on ESPN. Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison will call the game from the booth, while Storm Buonantomy reports from the sidelines at Kenan Stadium. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: This is the first meeting between the programs.

UNC vs. Minnesota betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Spread: UNC is a 7.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-275), Minnesota (+225)

Over/Under: 49.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina, W 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State, W 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 23: at Pitt (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

UNC football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC football vs. Minnesota on TV, live stream