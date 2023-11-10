What channel is UNC football vs Duke? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team and the Duke Blue Devils will meet in the battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday night.

The game is set for 8 p.m. at Kenan Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. The 24th-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 3-2 ACC) are coming off a 59-7 rout of FCS opponent Campbell.

The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2), who beat Wake Forest to snap a two-game losing streak, have lost four in a row to UNC.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Duke on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Duke will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game from the booth, while Taylor Tannebaum reports from the sidelines at Kenan Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: UNC leads the all-time series, 63-40-4. The Tar Heels defeated Duke, 38-35, last season in Durham.

UNC vs. Duke betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10.

Spread: UNC is a 14-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-650), Duke (+425)

Over/Under: 50.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia L, 31-27

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech L, 46-42

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell W, 59-7

Nov. 11: vs. Duke (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Nov. 18: at Clemson

Nov. 25: at NC State

