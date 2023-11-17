What channel is UNC football vs Clemson? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team and the Clemson Tigers meet at Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and televised on ESPN. The 22nd-ranked Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 ACC) are coming off a double-overtime win against rival Duke.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4) have won back-to-back games and have a 39-19-1 advantage in the all-time series. UNC has lost five in a row against Clemson, including the 2022 ACC Championship. The Tar Heels haven’t won in Death Valley since 2001.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. Clemson on TV, live stream

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18

Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC-CLEMSON PREDICTION: UNC football vs. Clemson: Scouting report, score prediction for Tar Heels-Tigers

'FAIRY-TALE ENDING': UNC football Drake Maye's clutch play helps Tar Heels beat Duke in double overtime

UNC vs. Clemson will be televised on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Robert Griffin III will call the game from the booth, while Kris Budden reports from the sidelines at Memorial Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: Clemson leads the all-time series, 39-19-1. The Tigers defeated UNC, 39-10, last season in Charlotte at the ACC Championship.

UNC vs. Clemson betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: UNC is a 7.5-point underdog

Moneyline: UNC (+220), Clemson (-275)

Over/Under: 59.5 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia L, 31-27

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech L, 46-42

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell W, 59-7

Nov. 11: vs. Duke W, 47-45 (2OT)

Nov. 18: at Clemson (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 25: at NC State

UNC football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC football vs. Clemson on TV, live stream