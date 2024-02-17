What channel is UNC basketball vs. Virginia Tech on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team is back in Chapel Hill this weekend to host the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) and the Hokies (14-10, 6-7) tip off at 2 p.m. on ACC Network. Coming off losses in three of its last five games, including a defeat at Syracuse earlier this week, UNC faces a Virginia Tech team that is 1-6 on the road this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Virginia Tech on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 ET on Saturday, Feb. 16

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Virginia Tech will be televised on ESPN. Wes Durham and Dan Bonner will be on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Virginia Tech betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated once odds become available.

Spread: UNC is a 10.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 154.5 points

UNC basketball score vs. Virginia Tech

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Virginia Tech

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72

Feb. 13 at Syracuse L, 86-79

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech (2 p.m., ACC Network)

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

